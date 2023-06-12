Karnataka : Man dies of suspected insect bite, wife serious

A man died of suspected insect bite while his wife is battling for life at the hospital in this district of the state, sources said on Monday.



The deceased has been identified as Siddappa Chivatagundi, a watchman. His wife Nagavva Chivatagundi is undergoing treatment at a hospital where her condition is stated to be serious. The couple, who hail from Sanikoppa village in Bailhongal taluk, has three children.



No snake bite marks have been found on the victims' bodies, authorities said. However, marks of a suspected insect bite could be seen. Nagavva is facing a severe breathing problem and as per the doctors at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), the chances of her survival are slim.