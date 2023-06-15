13 booked for marriage of minor with 35-yr-old man in UP

Thirteen people have been booked by the police for allegedly getting a 15-year-old girl married to a 35-year-old man, said police on Thursday.



Those booked include the mother of the girl.



The father of the minor, who filed the complaint at the Puranpur Kotwali police station, alleged that a woman living in his neighbourhood conspired to get his daughter married to the accused man by taking the girl's mother into confidence.



He said that a secret wedding ceremony of his daughter was also held on June 4 which was attended only by his wife.



His daughter was then taken to some unknown place while his wife left their house to stay with her parents.



The girl's cousin, who lives in the neighbourhood, contacted the district coordinator of child helpline, Nirvan Singh, and informed him about the incident.