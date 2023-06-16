US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack

CNN said that it was not immediately clear if the hackers responsible for breaching the federal agencies were a Russian-speaking ransomware group that has claimed credit for numerous other victims in the hacking campaign.



When asked who carried out the hack of federal agencies and how many have been affected, a CISA spokesperson declined to comment, CNN reported.



A concerted large hacking campaign, which began two weeks ago, has hit major universities and state and local governments across the US.