Kathmandu Mayor: No Indian film will be shown if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct 'mistake'

After placing a map of "Greater Nepal" at his office in retaliation at the "Akhand Bharat" mural in the new Indian Parliament building, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah on Thursday announced that no Indian movie will be allowed to be exhibited within the capital territory if the upcoming movie "Adipurush" does not correct the "mistake" about the birthplace of Sita.



Nepal's Censor Board also decided to hold back permission to the upcoming Indian epic mythological film, based on the Hindu epic "Ramayana", for the same reason.



In "Adipurush", it is mentioned that "Sita is the daughter of India", Shah said in a tweet on Thursday, adding that until this mistake will not be corrected in India and Nepal, no Indian movie will be allowed to be shown within the Kathmandu metropolitan city limit.



The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film has courted controversy in India too.



Mayor Shah, on June 8, placed the map of "Greater Nepal" in his chamber to counter the "Akhand Bharat" map placed in India's new parliament building. Some other local elected representatives followed his example.