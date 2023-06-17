This finance executive drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram

A finance executive in the US who is facing 17 charges, including five counts of rape in the second degree, kept screenshots of the Instagram accounts of teenage girls on his iPad, and targeted those whose posts revealed they did not have money or tried to harm themselves, the media reported.



Michael Olson, 54, flew one of the victims -- a 14-year-old teenage girl -- around the country, passing her off as his daughter, gave her drugs and raped her in hotel rooms in New York City, according to a report in The New York Times.



The teenage victim was found in a Midtown Manhattan hotel room with Olson, overdosing on cocaine and ketamine, according to prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office.



Olson texted multiple other girls and their investigation would continue, they said.

