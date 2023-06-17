Karnataka : CBI court acquits accused college student rape, murder case after 11 years





The next day, her body was found near Mannasanka. The preliminary investigations suggested that she was kidnapped and gang raped. The Belthangady police had arrested 38-year-old Santhosh Rao on October 11, 2012.



Huge protests were staged against the investigation of the case by the state police, who were alleged to be protecting the sons of powerful persons of the region. The case was handed over to the CID and on November 6, 2013, to the CBI. (IANS/JS)