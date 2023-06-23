Conductor slaps old woman in karnataka bus

As both argue, the conductor slaps the woman passenger and asks her to sit quiet. But, the old woman strongly objects and slams the conductor for her act. The co-passengers come in support of the old woman.



The photos and video of the incident have gone viral on social media.



The incident has resulted in public outrage against the staff of the state owned transport corporations.



The free travel scheme is being utilized and appreciated by the people all across the state. From June 11 to June 22, 5.98 crore women have availed the services under the Shakti scheme.