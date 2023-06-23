Empowering widows worldwide

The purpose of International Widows Day is to advocate for widows' rights and well-being while also bringing attention to their suffering. The occasion serves as a reminder of the difficulties widows experience and the pressing need to solve their particular social, economic, and legal problems.

After their husbands pass away, widows, especially in underdeveloped nations, may endure discrimination, social isolation, and financial difficulties. Many widows and their children are caught in a cycle of poverty, vulnerability, and marginalization.

On June 23, 2011, the UN officially recognized and established the first International Widows Day. A resolution voted by the UN General Assembly that acknowledged the difficulties widows confront around the world and the need to address their rights and welfare led to the official recognition of the day.

The resolution emphasized widows' precarious position, particularly in developing nations where they frequently experience prejudice, poverty, and restricted access to resources. In recognition of the significance of attending to their particular needs within the larger context of gender equality and women's empowerment, it urged for increased support and protection for widows.