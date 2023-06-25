Global action on drug abuse and illicit trafficking

To increase public awareness of the terrible effects of drug misuse and the illegal drug trade, the International Day Against Drug misuse and Illicit Trafficking is commemorated every year. This important day serves as a timely reminder of the essential need for international cooperation, legislation, and initiatives to combat the world's drug epidemic.

Abuse of illegal substances and drug trafficking have significant effects on people, communities, and entire society. Drug misuse not only causes serious health issues, addiction, and fatalities, but it also raises crime rates, causes social unrest, and places a load on the economy. Contrarily, illegal drug trafficking supports organized crime, violence, corruption, and money laundering, impeding national development and stability.

In the fight against drug abuse, prevention is crucial. Governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and community-based initiatives must make investments in education and awareness campaigns that enable people to make wise decisions and fend against drug temptation.