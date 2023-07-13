Man attempts to hang self after killing wife, booked in UP's Pilibhit

A 26-year-old man and his two family members have been booked for allegedly hanging his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said.

The body of the woman, identified as Sukhrani, 23, was recovered from her husband's house in Babura village coming under the Bilsanda police station on Wednesday and sent for autopsy.

Following this, the husband, identified as Shyam Lal, 26, attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his residence but was rescued in time by the locals.

According to the police, he was taken to Bilsanda block headquarters-based community health centre (CHC) for medical treatment.