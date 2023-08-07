Salesgirl dies after boyfriend pushes her in front of water tanker in Hyderabad

A 23-year-old woman was killed after her boyfriend pushed her in front of a water tanker in Bachupally on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday when the woman confronted her boyfriend after learning that he had an engagement with another woman.

B. Prameela died on the spot. Tirupati Naik, 25, initially claimed that it was an accident. However, a thorough investigation by the police revealed the truth.

Prameela, a native of Kamareddy district, was working as a sales girl in a showroom in Bachupally.