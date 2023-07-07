Indian student buried alive by ex-boyfriend in Aus in 'act of revenge', court hears

Jasmeen Kaur was stalked and abducted by Tarikjot Singh, 23, from her workplace in North Plympton in 2021 and driven to Flinders Ranges where she was murdered and buried in a shallow grave.

Tarikjot, who pleaded guilty to murder in February this year, was obsessed with Jasmeen and wanted to marry her, according to the victim’s mother.

According to ABC News, in sentencing submissions in the South Australian supreme court on Wednesday, Prosecutor Carmen Matteo SC said Jasmeen was forced to endure "absolute terror" after she was abducted by Singh from her workplace on March 5, 2021.

The court heard that the nursing student experienced an "uncommon level of cruelty" after she was abducted by Tarikjot, bound with tape and cable ties, and buried alive while blindfolded and conscious.

Outlining the details of Tarikjot's crime, Matteo told the court that he made "superficial" cuts to Jasmeen's throat, but they did not cause her death.

Instead, a post-mortem report showed that Jasmeen died on March 6, 2021.