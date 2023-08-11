Assam: Class 10 student kidnapped, murdered; one arrested

A man has been arrested on the charges of abduction and murder of a class 10 student in Guwahati, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Baruah, who runs a street-side shop in the city's Hatigaon area.

According to the police, victim Nitesh Kumar was kidnapped by Baruah and was taken to the Bonda area on the outskirts of the city.

"The accused was known to the victim's family as they were living in the same locality for a few years. The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from Nitesh's family," a senior police officer said.