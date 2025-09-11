Driver stripped, thrashed for 'sexually harassing' minor girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 11: A bus driver was stripped and thrashed for "sexually harassing" a minor girl during her journey from the Basaveshwaranagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

The accused was identified as Arif.

According to the police, the incident occurred on a sleeper bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

As soon as the vehicle arrived in Basaveshwaranagar, the victim's mother and brother dragged Arif off the bus and confronted him about the sexual harassment. Arif confessed to the crime, joined his hands in apology, and pleaded to be spared.

Family members and other people who had gathered at the scene thrashed him and tore his clothes.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.