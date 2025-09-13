10 kg charas seized in J&K's Anantnag, three arrested

Srinagar, Sep 13: A major narcotics smuggling racket was successfully busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district with the arrest of three accused and seizure of over 10 kg 'charas' (contraband).

The three accused, who were arrested, included the supplier and two habitual offenders.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Srinagar conducted a targeted operation in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on August 19.

The operation led to the seizure of about 10.735 kgs of charas.

The accused were identified as Firdous, a resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag, Jan Mohd Baba of Lal Bazaar, Srinagar, and Mohd Lateef of Srigufwara, Anantnag.

Verification of their criminal background has revealed that Firdous has previously been involved in other NDPS cases, registered against him at Bijbehara Police Station and NCB Jammu, and Jan Mohammad Baba has previously been involved in an NDPS case registered by NCB Jammu.