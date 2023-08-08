Jammu & Kashmir

Couple Arrested for Impersonating as IPS, IAS Officers in Srinagar

Unearthing a Bizzare Case of Misrepresentation in Srinagar
Justice prevails as authorities arrest a couple for masquerading as high-ranking IPS and IAS officers in Srinagar. (Pexels)
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a couple for impersonating as IPS and IAS officers to dupe people.

“They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers and other favours. Accused: Manmohan Ganjoo (fake IPS) son of late Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar and Ayoush Koul Ganjoo (fake IAS) his wife.

“Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer and appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. Fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery and other incriminating articles also recovered from his house.

“FIR no 73/2023 u/s 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC registered in sadder PS. 3 victims have come forward so far & reported fraud by this couple. Public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report, if they have been duped by this 'conman-couple,” police said.  

(IANS/TS)


