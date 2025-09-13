ICE Shooting Near Chicago Shows Dangers of Trump ‘Midway Blitz’

By Julia Conley

As details emerged on Friday afternoon regarding the fatal shooting of a man in the Chicagoland town of Franklin Park by an immigration agent, a member of Congress said one thing was immediately clear: Just days into President Donald Trump’s deployment of about 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the nation’s third-largest city, “Operation Midway Blitz is creating a climate of anxiety and fear” that has already turned deadly.

“This climate of fear increases the likelihood of circumstances that threaten our community’s safety and the safety of our public safety officials, too,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.).

An ICE agent shot and killed Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, who was trying to evade arrest and resorted to driving his car into the officers and dragging one of them, the Associated Press reported. The officer shot Villegas-Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where the agent was also taken to be treated for serious injuries.

ICE agents had stopped Villegas-Gonzalez and said he had a history of “reckless driving” and was an undocumented immigrant.

Erendira Rendón, chief program officer at immigration and economic justice group The Resurrection Project, said in a statement that the “horrific incident in Franklin Park shows us the real danger that militarized enforcement creates in our neighborhoods.”

“A community member is dead, and an officer was injured,” Rendón said. “These are outcomes that serve no public safety purpose and leave entire communities traumatized. Safe neighborhoods depend on trust, not fear. When federal agents conduct unaccountable operations in our communities, everyone becomes less safe.”

The shooting forced administrators at a nearby junior high school to place the school on lockdown.