NIA chargesheets 3 in Amritsar Temple grenade attack case; foreign terror links under probe

New Delhi, Sep 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the Amritsar temple grenade attack that shook Punjab in March.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Special NIA Court in Mohali, Punjab, on Friday.

The three accused, Vishal Gill alias Chuchi, Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti, and Diwan Singh alias Sunny, have been formally charged for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar.

According to the NIA’s official statement,

“Vishal Gill was one of the two bike-borne assailants who hurled the grenade in the early hours of March 15, 2025. The other attacker, Gursidak Singh alias Sidki, was killed in a police encounter two days after the incident.”