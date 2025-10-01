Court denies new trial, acquittal to Diddy days before sentencing

Los Angeles, Oct 1: Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ has faced a blockade from court. His request for a new trial or an acquittal in his federal case has been denied.

This comes ahead of his sentencing on Friday. Judge Arun Subramanian declared in a filing that the court was not persuaded by arguments made for either potential outcome in his case, reports ‘Variety’.

The rapper’s counsel argued that his recordings of sex acts with male escorts were technically amateur pornography, which they said was protected under the First Amendment.

As per ‘Variety’, they also claimed that he deserved a new trial because his RICO and sex trafficking counts should not have been joined together with his Mann Act counts, which they say prejudiced the jury against him on the latter charges.