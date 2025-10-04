Delhi Court Fixes Oct 8 for Final Order on Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Plea for Medicines, Sanatani Food in Jail

New Delhi, Oct 4: A Delhi court on Saturday fixed October 8 for delivering a final decision on a plea filed by arrested 'Swami' Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 women students, seeking medicines, Sanatani food and monk dress in jail.

Judicial Magistrate Pallavi Tyagi took on record the Delhi Police's response to the accused’s applications and put off the hearing till October 8.

On that day, the court is expected to deliver a final order on the accused’s plea seeking special facilities during judicial custody.

On Friday, the court sent the accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, to 14-day judicial custody.

While sending him to Tihar Jail, the court directed the authorities to provisionally provide him medicines and Sanatani food till the time a final decision is taken on his petition seeking special privileges in prison.