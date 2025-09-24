Delhi Baba Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Women Students

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (BNS) law, and police have launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage from the institute has been analysed, and multiple raids have been conducted at the ashram and the accused’s residences. During the probe, officers seized a red Volvo car from the basement of the institute. The car is said to be belonging to Chaitanyananda, which carried a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1). Despite these efforts, the accused remains missing.

Following the allegations, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, which manages the Delhi unit, dismissed Chaitanyananda from his post. In an official statement, Peetham condemned his “illegal and inappropriate activities,” stating that they had damaged the institution’s reputation. It has also lodged formal complaints with authorities.

The accused headed the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, which offers PGDM courses to students, including those enrolled under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship scheme. Police are continuing their search for the absconding swami while also investigating the forged number plate and possible misuse of power. The case has sparked widespread concern over student safety in educational and religious institutions.

