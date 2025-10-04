NIA Chargesheets Key Accused held in Babbar Khalsa International-linked Chandigarh Grenade Attack

Chandigarh, Oct 4:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists based abroad, officials said on Saturday.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court, Chandigarh, on Friday.

According to the officials, the attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society.

The entire attack was planned out by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, officials mentioned.

As per NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.

"Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year. During the investigation, NIA had identified Abhijot Singh alias Gopi as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to the latter's arrest," the authorities stated.