DELUSIONAL TAKE: Donald Trump is Rakhi Sawant’s Real Father? Actress Claims, ‘Trump Mere Dad hai’

Rakhi Sawant humorously claimed that US President Donald Trump is her biological father.
Rakhi made a bold statement that her necklace was gifted by her daddy Donald Trump
Her statements went viral, with social media users joking about her connection to Trump and Elon Musk.
Rakhi Sawant and witty replies are not a new thing. More than her acting career, the actress always remains trending for her hilarious banter with the paparazzi. And sometimes, her banal comments even shock herself. But this time, the actress has managed to top her previous number of quirky comments.
Recently, Rakhi Sawant visited the sets of the reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Her brief interaction with the media outside the sets of the show surprised the netizens as well as the paps present there. Rakhi revealed the shocking truth that her biological father is none other than US President Donald Trump!
Her hilarious statement had the netizens rolling over their heads. The interaction initially began with discussions on Big Boss, Salman Khan, Donald Trump, and Big Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. The paparazzi complimented Rakhi’s look and asked about her jewellery, accessories, etc.
Rakhi Sawant made a quirky reply by taking a dig at Tanya Mittal, who has been going viral for boasting about her luxurious life. Rakhi responded by saying that her rings cost a whopping Rs. 500 crore. “Yeh mera necklace, yeh meri saari rings Rs. 500 crore ki hai. Dubai se aayi hu main. (This is my necklace, all these rings of mine are worth Rs. 500 crore. I have come from Dubai.),” sarcastically remarked Rakhi.
She then made the shocking revelation that the necklace she wore was gifted by her father from America. And the name was not something anyone was expecting — Donald J. Trump. Her bizarre reply stunned everyone present at the scene. She further added, “Yeh jo mera necklace hai, woh America se mere daddy ne diya, Donald Trump ji ne. (This necklace of mine was given by my daddy from America, by Mr. Donald Trump.)”
The reality star continued by saying, “Trump mere dad hai. Meri maa ne mujhe bataya ki Trump mere papa hai.” The hilarious interaction took a new turn when the actress responded to one of the questions of the reporters present.
The reporter asked Rakhi Sawant when she found out about the news. Rakhi joked that she conducted a DNA test and discovered the identity of her father. She added, “Maine apna DNA check karwaya hai. Toh mere DNA se Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump nikla. (I got my DNA tested, and from my DNA it came out Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump.)”
DNA or not, Rakhi was resolute in her statement to prove that she is the daughter of the President of the United States. She further joked that her late mother had left her a letter.
“Meri maa ab iss duniya mein nahi rahi. Meri maa ne ek chitti chhodi thi, ki tumhare asli papa Donald Trump hai. (My mother is no longer in this world. She had left a letter saying that your real father is Donald Trump.)”
The netizens were quick to react to Rakhi’s relationship with Donald Trump. One user wrote, “Ab Trump k baad Elon ka hi no. hai bhai. (Now after Trump, it’s only Elon’s number, bro.)” Another user took a dig at her by saying that her drama has reached even the White House.
