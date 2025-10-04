DELUSIONAL TAKE: Donald Trump is Rakhi Sawant’s Real Father? Actress Claims, ‘Trump Mere Dad hai’

Rakhi Sawant and witty replies are not a new thing. More than her acting career, the actress always remains trending for her hilarious banter with the paparazzi. And sometimes, her banal comments even shock herself. But this time, the actress has managed to top her previous number of quirky comments.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant visited the sets of the reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Her brief interaction with the media outside the sets of the show surprised the netizens as well as the paps present there. Rakhi revealed the shocking truth that her biological father is none other than US President Donald Trump!

Her hilarious statement had the netizens rolling over their heads. The interaction initially began with discussions on Big Boss, Salman Khan, Donald Trump, and Big Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. The paparazzi complimented Rakhi’s look and asked about her jewellery, accessories, etc.

Rakhi Sawant made a quirky reply by taking a dig at Tanya Mittal, who has been going viral for boasting about her luxurious life. Rakhi responded by saying that her rings cost a whopping Rs. 500 crore. “Yeh mera necklace, yeh meri saari rings Rs. 500 crore ki hai. Dubai se aayi hu main. (This is my necklace, all these rings of mine are worth Rs. 500 crore. I have come from Dubai.),” sarcastically remarked Rakhi.