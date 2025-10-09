Australian researcher arrested in Thailand for allegedly defaming Malaysian government

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on 8 October 2025



Retired Australian academic Murray Hunter, 66, was arrested on September 29 at Bangkok airport in relation to a defamation suit filed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). Hunter’s arrest has underscored the alarming trend of transnational repression across Southeast Asia, where some governments conspire and coordinate to target critics, journalists, and human rights defenders.

Hunter has lived in Malaysia for years and was a university lecturer until 2015. He moved to Thailand but continued to write about Malaysian politics and Southeast Asian issues through his Substack page and several news websites.

Hunter’s critical reports have earned the ire of Malaysian authorities. In April 2024, the MCMC accused him of “slanderous postings.” In February 2025, it filed defamation charges against the writer. It was only after Hunter’s arrest that it was revealed that an unnamed complainant filed a case in Thailand, which compelled Thai officials to initiate proceedings against him.

In an interview with veteran journalist Luke Hunt of The Diplomat news website, Hunter said that his Substack page is blocked in Malaysia. He also discussed how Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP suits) are increasingly being used by authorities to silence criticism. “The new rule is ‘thou shalt not criticize’; and if you do, there will be consequences,” he said.

In another interview with ABC Radio, Hunter thinks the MCMC is treating him as a “public enemy” even though his work is related to public interest. He also warned about the dangers of transnational repression and how his case could set an alarming precedent, especially since Thailand is a regional hub for exiled journalists, scholars, and dissidents.

He shared the same concern in an interview with Asia Sentinel: