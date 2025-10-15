No Dentist. No Hairdresser. No Contact with the Outside World: Polish Woman Locked Up by her Parents for Nearly 3 Decades, Rescued by Police Just Days from her Death

A 42-year-old woman, identified as Mirrella, was found in critical condition in her parents’ apartment in Świętochłowice, southern Poland, after being confined for 27 years. Discovered in July 2025 following a police tip-off about a disturbance, she was days from death due to infection.

Mirrella was last seen in public in 1998 at age 15, when her parents reportedly told neighbours she had gone missing. Nearly three decades later, she was found, having never visited a doctor, dentist, or hairdresser.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment block in July. Deputy Inspector Anna Hryniak told Polish newspaper Fakt that the 82-year-old landlady denied any altercation.

See Also: Dan and Phil, YouTube Comedy Duo, Confirm Relationship After 16 Years of Fan Speculation

When officers spoke with Mirrella, she claimed everything was fine, but they noticed injuries on her legs and called an ambulance. She was hospitalized, where she has remained for two months. Locals have now started a fundraiser to provide aid to the woman.

One social media post read, "Doctors determined that she was only days away from death due to infection. She has been in hospital for two months now due to her critical condition."

Mirrella’s confinement began in 1998, when she was 15. Her parents allegedly kept her in a small room, cutting her off from the outside world.

Neighbours believed she had left home, as her parents claimed she was missing. "People who knew Mirella believed she left her 'family' home almost 30 years ago," the fundraiser post stated.

During her confinement, Mirrella never obtained an ID card, went for a walk, or accessed medical or dental care. Her hair and teeth were reported to be in poor condition, requiring private clinic visits.

The case gained public attention after locals launched the fundraiser to support Mirrella’s recovery. A neighbour recalled knowing her as a teenager, playing together during visits to the area, before she “suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances.”

When discovered, witnesses noted she appeared neglected, with her legs showing signs of severe injury, possibly necrosis. Mirrella herself stated she had never seen her city develop, missing out on basic experiences like visiting a balcony or a hairdresser.

Prosecutor Agnieszka Kwatera confirmed an investigation is underway to determine why Mirrella was confined and how her situation went unnoticed for nearly three decades.

Junior Aspirant Anna Hryniak from the Municipal Police Headquarters in Świętochłowice said police contacted the Social Welfare Center to assess Mirrella’s situation and plan further actions. It remains unclear what legal consequences her parents may face.

The discovery has drawn comparisons to a recent case in Sorocaba, Brazil, where a six-year-old girl, confined her entire life, was rescued in September 2025 after an anonymous tip.

Found in a neglected state, she had not attended school, received vaccinations, or learned to speak, communicating only through sounds. She was diagnosed with infections and malnutrition and placed in a children’s home after medical evaluation.

Authorities in Poland continue to investigate Mirrella’s case, seeking answers about her 27-year ordeal. The fundraiser has highlighted community efforts to support her recovery, as she faces ongoing medical challenges due to years of neglect. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Suggested Reading: