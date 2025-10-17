Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Hit by Third Shooting in Four Months – Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canada restaurant was shot at on Thursday, 17 October 2025 – the third such incident in four months – renewing concerns over repeated gang-linked attacks targeting Indian businesses in British Columbia. No one was injured in the latest incident.

According to reports from local outlet News Derby and CityNews Vancouver, shots were fired at Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, around 3:45am. Staff members were inside the premises at the time, but police confirmed that there were no injuries. The Surrey Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident, with forensic teams examining bullet impacts on the café’s glass windows and exterior walls.

This marks the third such attack since the café’s opening in July 2025. The first incident occurred on 10 July 2025, barely a week after inauguration, when at least nine shots were fired at the restaurant while employees were still inside. A second, more severe assault followed on 8 August 2025, during which more than 25 rounds were fired at the property. In both earlier cases, no one was hurt.

Shortly after the latest shooting, gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulvir Sidhu reportedly claimed responsibility on social media. Both are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, which has been under Canadian and Indian law enforcement scrutiny for multiple cases of extortion, targeted attacks, and organised crime.

In their alleged online statement, Dhillon and Sidhu warned the public to stay away from the café, declaring that they were behind all three shootings. The post stated, “We have no enmity with the public. Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal work and do not pay people should also be prepared.” They also reportedly cautioned Bollywood celebrities and executives for ‘speaking against religion’. The message ended with a chilling remark: “Bullets can come from anywhere.”

The authenticity of the social media post is yet to be verified by authorities. Police sources confirmed increased security patrols in the area and coordination with Indian agencies, given the gang’s transnational connections.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has long been linked to high-profile criminal activity spanning India and Canada. His network includes associates such as Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, both declared fugitives by Indian authorities. Dhillon, originally from Patiala, fled India in 2022 and has since been wanted for multiple offences, including attempted murder and extortion. He was also booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information on his whereabouts.