Canada: Theatres Halt Screening of Indian films after Arson Attacks

The cinema company stated that the two incidents occurred at its Oakville location in Ontario, the latest on the night of October 2 when a suspect fired multiple rounds through the entrance doors of the building. The theatre was shut at the time and no casualty was reported, Canada-based CBC News reported.

Last week, two suspects had used a flammable liquid to set the entrance doors of the theatre on fire. Halton police said that the blaze was contained and it did not cause significant damage as they continue to investigate the September 25 incident.

"You may have seen or heard about the recent arson attempt on our cinema. The good news: only the entrance was affected, and the rest of the theatre is completely safe, undamaged, and fully operational. These cowardly acts occurred overnight, when we were closed and no guests or staff were present. We’ve since enhanced security to ensure the ongoing safety of everyone who visits," Jeff Knoll, CEO of Film.Ca Cinemas, formerly Encore Cinemas, said in a statement on September 27.

Similar incidents have also been reported at other theatres in the Greater Toronto area and British Columbia, as per a CBC News report. Some distributors of South Indian films in Canada have claimed that there is an ongoing campaign to stop screening of popular movies in Canadian theatre chains in order to control the market and safeguard profits.

