Valentine’s Day’s roots dipped in blood and violence

Today is February 14 and it is Valentine's Day. Call it an ill effect of market driven economy or ongoing globalization, Valentine's day has become an occasion of global celebrations. Even the cultures and communities that have otherwise no links to Valentine's Day have also adopted it. Take for example, India: a country with glorious traditions, a leader in spirituality and Sanatana Dharma has fallen to commercial forces of Valentine's Day.

Celebrating Valentine's Day is considered a marker of modernity.

With the convenience of quick-to-go delivery apps, the spectrum of shopping, especially on Valentine’s Day, has shifted in contemporary times. According to a Unicommerce report, online shopping during the period of Valentine week saw a significant rise, while the profits of instant delivery apps skyrocketed.