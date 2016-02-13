Today is February 14 and it is Valentine's Day. Call it an ill effect of market driven economy or ongoing globalization, Valentine's day has become an occasion of global celebrations. Even the cultures and communities that have otherwise no links to Valentine's Day have also adopted it. Take for example, India: a country with glorious traditions, a leader in spirituality and Sanatana Dharma has fallen to commercial forces of Valentine's Day.
Celebrating Valentine's Day is considered a marker of modernity.
With the convenience of quick-to-go delivery apps, the spectrum of shopping, especially on Valentine’s Day, has shifted in contemporary times. According to a Unicommerce report, online shopping during the period of Valentine week saw a significant rise, while the profits of instant delivery apps skyrocketed.
The report stated that total online shopping orders increased by about 17% in 2026, a steep rise from 2025. Several quick commerce platforms, including fast delivery apps, grew by 48% in a year. In India, the celebration of Valentine’s Day has become a significant norm, especially among younger people.
As per a 2021 survey, 79% of people said that gifting their loved ones during Valentine’s Week is important. As Valentine’s Week continues to become increasingly commercialised, the story behind it is often disregarded in India.
However, majority of people do not even know about its origin and what exactly does it stand for.
Let us go into a bit of history and delve into origin and journey of Valentine's Day. The article taken from National Public Radio (USA) tells us that in ancient Roman times, February 13 to 15 were observed as the feast of Lupercalia. It adds: "The men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain".
Sometime along the way, Roman kings executed 2 men named valentine on February 14 on two different days of history. The Church however gave a religious tone to these executions, transforming them to Saints, hence the name St Valentine. Also, the Normans celebrated Galatin's Day around the same time. Galatin literally means 'lover of women' and over time, it was likely confused with Valentine's day.
With Hallmark company of USA starting printing cards for this day in 1913, the commercial onslaught began and the World has not been same since then. Today Valentine's Day churns out a 18 Billion dollar business.
