Planning a trip to the temples?

By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Across the globe, India is one nation that is known to be the land of spirituality and where people truly value its culture. The country has worshippers in plenty and large groups of them often venture off from faraway corners for pilgrimage. India, being one of the most renowned places for pilgrimage tourism, also has one of the strongest rail networks for it.

Here are five pilgrimage sites you can easily visit by rail shared by Dinesh Kumar Kotha, the Co-founder, and CEO of Confirmtkt - an online train discovery and booking platform - and should absolutely check out if you're looking to connect with your spiritual side: