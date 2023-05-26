Significance of Dhumavati Jayanti

The festival of Dhumavati Jayanti, also known as "Dhumavati Mahavidya Jayanti," commemorates the day Goddess Dhumavati, a form of Goddess Shakti, took human form. It occurs on the eighth day, or "ashtami," of the Hindu calendar's "Jyestha" month. It corresponds to the months of May and June on the English calendar, the dates change every year. Hindus commemorate Dhumavati Jayanti, an auspicious day, in celebration of the goddess Dhumavati. She is also renowned for being Goddess Durga in her most enraged form. Devotees might be blessed by worshipping Maa Dhumavati on this auspicious day.
Devotees rise before dawn on the day of Dhumavati Jayanti and spend the entire day worshipping Mata Dhumavati. The primary puja ritual ought to be carried out in a remote location. Flowers, incense, and dhoop are used to worship the goddess. On this day, a unique 'Prasad' is prepared. On this day, it is thought that giving black sesame seeds wrapped in black fabric to Devi will accomplish one's wishes.
During the time of puja, special Devi mantras are recited to please Goddess Dhumavati and seek Her blessing for ending all the miseries in life. After the recitation of mantra, ‘aarti’ is performed and the Prasad is distributed among family members and other devotees.
For all of the followers of Goddess Dhumavati, a unique procession is planned for the evening of Dhumavati Jayanti.
Tantriks in particular devote themselves completely to Goddess Dhumavati in order to acquire all material wealth.
Married women are prohibited from worshipping Mata Dhumavati, according to custom. They are only permitted a distant glance. For the sake of their husbands and boys' safety, they adhere to this custom.
Goddess Dhumavati is supposedly linked to all unlucky things in Hindu tales. She is thought to have emerged during the Cosmic Dissolution. Goddess Dhumavati is firmly believed by certain Hindu scholars to be the emptiness that existed before creation and after destruction. The Goddess is shown as an unattractive old woman riding in a chariot without horses. She occasionally seen riding a crow as well. In a symbolic sense, Goddess Dhumavati exhorts her followers to see past the visible objects and strengthen their belief in the Supreme Truth, which is the source of both beauty and ugliness.