Significance of Dhumavati Jayanti

Goddess Dhumavati is supposedly linked to all unlucky things in Hindu tales. She is thought to have emerged during the Cosmic Dissolution. Goddess Dhumavati is firmly believed by certain Hindu scholars to be the emptiness that existed before creation and after destruction. The Goddess is shown as an unattractive old woman riding in a chariot without horses. She occasionally seen riding a crow as well. In a symbolic sense, Goddess Dhumavati exhorts her followers to see past the visible objects and strengthen their belief in the Supreme Truth, which is the source of both beauty and ugliness.