Heritage pumps to green Taj Mahal gardens lost and found

Mukul Pandya, a conservationist said: "These five pumps installed at various locations in the Circuit House, Golf Course and the Shah Jahan garden area were used to water the plants and also run the fountains in the Taj Mahal, for over half a century. The loud noise of the hydraulic pumps sounded like an steam engine running at full speed, according to a gardener late Data Ram who died in 2020, at the age of 89."



The well where the pumps were installed is filled up with garbage due to non-use and the pumps are heavily rusted, requiring urgent repair and mechanical intervention.



The heritage lovers have in a memorandum to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government and the chairman of the Taj Trapezium Zone Authority requested the authorities "to initiate appropriate measures to save these heritage pumps and get them repaired, as these Hydram pumps are the best example of green energy, as they do not cost anything, using only the power of the flow of running water. Experts say that no fuel is required to run these pumps, and are considered highly reliable in terms of continuous use.