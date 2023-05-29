Ganga Dussehra : A sacred Celeberation

Ganga Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated in India to commemorate the descent of the holy River Ganga to Earth. It is observed on the tenth day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which usually falls in the months of May or June. This year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on 30th May.

The festival holds immense cultural importance for millions of Indians, as the River Ganga is considered the lifeline of the nation. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the holy river descended from the heaven to clean the sins of mankind. Devotees gather along the banks of the Ganga to pay tribute and seek blessings.

The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra span across various riverfront towns and cities. Devotees take a dip in the sacred river, offering prayers and performing rituals to express their gratitude. The riverbanks come alive with vibrant festive vibes, including religious processions, devotional songs, and dance performances