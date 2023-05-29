Ganga Dussehra : A sacred Celeberation

Ganga Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated in India to commemorate the descent of the holy River Ganga to Earth. It is observed on the tenth day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which usually falls in the months of May or June. This year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on 30th May.
The festival holds immense cultural importance for millions of Indians, as the River Ganga is considered the lifeline of the nation. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the holy river descended from the heaven to clean the sins of mankind. Devotees gather along the banks of the Ganga to pay tribute and seek blessings.
The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra span across various riverfront towns and cities. Devotees take a dip in the sacred river, offering prayers and performing rituals to express their gratitude. The riverbanks come alive with vibrant festive vibes, including religious processions, devotional songs, and dance performances
During this festival, several religious ceremonies and rituals are performed to honor the River Ganga. Special puja (worship) is conducted with flowers and lamps. Devotees offer diyas on banana leaves, which are released into the river, creating a mesmerizing sight of floating lights. It is believed that this act brings purification and good fortune.
Ganga Dussehra also serves as a reminder of the significance of preserving the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga. Environmental awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives are organized to highlight the importance of keeping the river free from pollution.
The festival of Ganga Dussehra not only promotes spiritual awakening but also awakes the sense of environmental responsibility. By celebrating this festival, people express their deep-rooted connection to nature and their commitment to protecting the sacred river.
In conclusion, Ganga Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the sacred River Ganga and its divine presence in the lives of millions of Indians. It is a time for spiritual devotion, cultural celebrations, and environmental awareness. As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us renew our commitment to preserve the purity and sanctity of the River Ganga for generations to come.