10 interesting facts about Sidhu Moosewala

It is first death anniversary of Indian Rapper Sidhu Moosewala. the prayer organised at the village he was shot dead.

10 interesting facts about him -

1. Sidhu Moosewala had started his career with=h being a lyricist. He wrote the lyrics of the song , License. Later, he started his singing career by singing his first song G-wagon.

2. He got utmost fame in his first song G-wagon and got surrounded by controversy for glorifying the gun culture.

3. He released his first album called PBX in pop-music genre with touch of hip-hop.

4. Sidhu Moosewala also showcased his acting skills in two movies by giving his debut film in 2021, yet another movie also released in 2021.

5. He joined congress competing for assembly elections in December 2022, but eventually got defeated.

6. Sidhu moosewala collaborated with Brown boys for various albums released by Humble Music.