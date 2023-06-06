'Bengal Beyond Boundaries' in New Delhi from July 6

"A rank of works that transcend time the images of human figures as well as expressionist works will reflect the incessant human desire to explore the macrocosmic and the microcosmic through the experience of memory as well as history.

These works will offer many journeys of discovery and contemplation and signify the enduring need for artists to provide a context and commentary around artistic journeys," says curator Uma Nair.



The hallmark of the show will be the coming together of many big names in the art fraternity who have been practitioners for decades to young new upcoming talents.



The artists, printmakers, and sculptors have unravelled internal 'journeys of discovery' to provide an insight that focuses on the finest details of communication as well as the contemplative idiom in the creation of their own art.