Plug in and tune out!

World Listening Day celebrated every year on July 18 marks a global initiative that invites us to take time to listen and appreciate the art of listening. In a world filled with constant noise, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of actively engaging with our auditory environment. So, plug in your earphones, and get ready to embark on an interesting auditory journey as we delve into an array of audiobooks, podcasts, and audio series on Audible that should definitely be on your must-listen list this World Listening Day.

Desi Down Under

Written by: Mithila Gupta and Narrated by: Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Adarsh Gourav

An immersive 9-episode series, Desi Down Under is set on the shores of Sydney and is the coming-of-age story of a trio from Mangalore crossing oceans to learn surf life-saving skills at picturesque Coogee Beach in Australia. The series has an amazing ensemble cast of actors with Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav, and Taaruk Raina voicing the titular characters. The plot revolves around these 20-something-year-olds realising their purpose in life, finding love, and facing their biggest fears all while emerging victorious in their pursuit. Packed with adventure, humor, romance, and inspiration - Desi Down Under is an ideal fit for your binge list this World Listening Day.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)

Written by: Marvel & Benjamin Percy and Narrated by: Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Sushant Divgikr among others

Did you know Marvel’s Wasterlanders: Star-Lord is Saif Ali Khan’s first-ever audio project? Set in a post-apocalyptic future, season 1 of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord unfolds the shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe featuring Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, and Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. Unlock thrilling action sequences in a world where supervillains defeat the heroes and seize control, accompanied by a captivating audio score that will definitely leave you asking for more.