5 ways to create serenity at home

In the midst of our fast-paced and hectic lives, finding a tranquil escape within the confines of our own homes has become more important than ever. That's where a zen space-a carefully curated sanctuary that allows you to unwind, find inner peace and reconnect with your true self-comes in handy. Whether you seek solace from the demands of work or crave a quiet corner to recharge, curating a personalised zen space in your home becomes an invaluable refuge.

“What is the good of your stars and trees, your sunrise and the wind, if they do not enter into our daily lives?”

With these wise words by renowned novelist, EM Forster in mind, here are five powerful ways to curate your zen space and create an oasis of mindfulness and relaxation that resonates deeply with you.

Follow minimalist design: Start by embracing the beauty of simplicity and adopting a minimalist design for your zen space. Remove all unnecessary items and opt for clean lines and uncluttered surfaces. Choose furniture and decor pieces that have a simple and understated elegance. A clutter-free environment helps organise your mind and encourages a sense of calmness and focus.

Use Eco-friendly decor accessories: Infuse your zen space with a touch of nature by adding eco-friendly decor accessories. Choose sustainable materials such as bamboo, jute, or reclaimed wood for furniture and flooring. Opt for organic textiles like cotton or linen for cushions and curtains. You can create an environment that is in harmony with nature when you choose eco-friendly decor items, promoting a sense of peace and mindfulness.

Use a Lighter colour palette: Colours play a significant role in setting the mood of a space. For your Corner, opt for a lighter colour palette that creates an airy and serene ambience. Soft pastel shades like light blues, pale greens, and gentle yellows promote relaxation and calmness. Avoid bold and vibrant colours that can be visually stimulating and instead opt for soft, soothing hues that contribute to a peaceful atmosphere.