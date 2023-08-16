Beacons of hope for the oppressed people: Similarities between two heroes, George Washington and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

By Mandar Pattekar

The year 2023 stands as a significant milestone, commemorating the convergence of two iconic historical events separated by a mere hundred years. These pivotal occurrences gave hope to oppressed people globally, as a small group of resolute and unorganized men defiantly cast aside the shackles of enslavement. Within this year, we observe the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, a defining moment in the history of India, alongside the 240th anniversary of the Treaty of Paris, a monumental conclusion to the Revolutionary War in the United States.

Both of these transformative landmarks of time were spearheaded by exceptional men, namely George Washington and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who intriguingly share striking parallels. Despite living on different continents and being born in a very different culture, these two remarkable individuals shared striking similarities in their leadership qualities, strategic prowess, and unwavering commitment to freedom and justice. In this article, I have attempted to shed light on their common attributes that have transcended time and space. Shivaji Maharaj, born in 1630 in present-day Maharashtra, India, dreamed of overthrowing the yoke of foreign rulers (Mughal Empire and Adil Shahi Sultanate) and establishing a Kingdom that would safeguard the rights and interests of his subjects. Similarly, George Washington, born in 1732 in the British American colonies, envisioned a sovereign and self-governing nation that would secure the liberties of its citizens. Both leaders, driven by a profound sense of nationalism and working tirelessly to translate their visions into reality, have secured an everlasting place in the hearts and minds of their countrymen.

Inclusiveness:

Both George Washington and Shivaji Maharaj had the ability to build and cultivate trust, bring together people of different backgrounds and perspectives, and make the most of the surrounding talent. Many great personalities of that time like Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, and John Adams could not get along with each other but under the leadership of Washington, they worked together to get the colossal project of American Independence completed. Similarly, Shivaji was able to develop great lieutenants of different socioeconomic and religious backgrounds like Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Tanaji Malusare, Jiva Mahale, Bahirji Naik, Siddhi Ibrahim, among others. Both Washington and Shivaji Maharaj made sure that everybody’s attention was constantly fixed on the ultimate aim of freedom and not on any personal gains.

Inspiring Leadership:

Both leaders were renowned for their ability to inspire and galvanize their followers. Shivaji Maharaj and George Washington commanded unwavering loyalty from their troops through their exemplary leadership styles. They led by example, displaying courage, integrity, and resilience even in the face of adversity. Their charisma and unwavering commitment to their respective causes ignited a sense of purpose and determination among their followers, motivating them to fight for freedom and justice. At the Battle of Princeton, Washington led his soldiers from the front on his horseback. He was only thirty meters away from the British line of fire. During his Presidency, even at the risk of becoming unpopular, Washington suppressed the Whiskey Rebellion, to establish that the government was willing to suppress violent protests of the laws. Among his many examples of supporting justice over political expediency, a prominent one stands when Shivaji severely punished his own victorious general Sakuji Gaikwad who raped the defeated woman leader of the opposing enemy army. Washington’s leadership was marked by his calm and composed demeanor, his ability to instill discipline, and his unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. Shivaji maintained his calm in the most demanding situations, even when forced to keep his elder son, Sambhaji, at age nine as a surety for the treaty with Mughal general Mirza Raje Jaisingh. Both leaders demonstrated a strong sense of duty and were willing to sacrifice their personal and family lives for the greater good of their nations.

Military Strategies:

Shivaji and Washington were military geniuses who employed unconventional tactics to outwit their more powerful adversaries. Shivaji revolutionized guerrilla warfare tactics in the 17th century, utilizing the rugged terrain of the Sahyadri mountains to his advantage and employing lightning-fast cavalry attacks known as “ganimi kava” (guerilla warfare) to destabilize the mighty Mughal Empire. Likewise, Washington’s brilliance as a military strategist was evident during the American Revolutionary War. He skillfully utilized asymmetrical warfare, hit-and-run tactics, and his knowledge of the local terrain to outmaneuver the powerful British forces. Both leaders understood the importance of adaptability, surprise, and exploiting the weaknesses of their opponents. They took help from enemies of the enemy. In 1677, Shivaji Maharaj signed a military alliance with Kutub Shahi Ruler Abul Hasan Tanashah of Golconda against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The American Colonies and France signed this military treaty on February 6th, 1778, which shifted the balance of the Revolutionary War in America’s balance.

Governance and Administration:

Shivaji Maharaj and George Washington were not just military leaders; they were also adept administrators. Shivaji Maharaj established a robust administrative system in his kingdom, focusing on justice, welfare, and effective governance. He implemented policies that protected the rights of his subjects and encouraged economic growth. In administration matters, he gave superior positions to his civil officers than to military officers.

Similarly, George Washington played a pivotal role in shaping the governance structure of the United States, contributing to the development of a democratic framework that emphasized individual liberties and the rule of law. He regarded himself as standing aloof from party divisions and emphasized his position as president of the entire country. He meticulously enquired into all the problems facing the new nation and laid the groundwork for his judicious recommendations to Congress.