Harmonizing Indian and American Values: Finding Common Ground

By Mandar and Mugdha Pattekar
This year I will be completing three decades of residing in this country. I came to the United States from India to advance my education and later decided to settle here. Occasionally, I pondered the question, 'Who am I?' This was not the Upanishadic question but geopolitical identity. This introspection about one's identity and the clash of values between cultures is common to all immigrants, sometimes causing inter-generational strife within families. In this article, I have explored the core values that define both cultures and discuss the potential for convergence.
American Values: The American ethos is founded upon the principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. While ';Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' forms the bedrock, let us delve deeper into how these values manifest in daily life.
1. Individualism: Americans celebrate individuality, acknowledging the uniqueness and significance of each person. The freedom of expression is cherished, allowing individuals to pursue their passions, advocate for their beliefs, and engage in unconventional forms of self-expression. Some students take time off from school to travel for pleasure or service. People stand on street corners with boards declaring their preferred causes. Pro-life people can protest right across women's health clinics. People put placards in front of their houses supporting or decrying various causes. In popular culture, this ethos is exemplified by characters such as Atticus Finch from the book, "To Kill a Mockingbird" who stood up for justice against societal norms.
2. Independence and Self-reliance: Self-reliance and personal freedom are highly prized in American society. From an early age, this emphasis on autonomy extends to various aspects of life, such as leaving the parental home at eighteen, financing one's education, and making independent life choices. Many Americans fund their weddings without family support. Similarly, after the children have moved out of the family home, the parents also can live their own life. Seniors live independently in their single-family homes or retirement homes. They can live with people their age and have activities that are fun for them. They are not dependent on their children. Families support each other when needed, including getting together for important events.
3. Equality: American values are rooted in the principle that all individuals are created equal. This notion of equality permeates society, emphasizing equal treatment, opportunities, and legal rights for all. While the reality may fall short at times, there is a continuous push to address historical injustices and ensure equal treatment for marginalized groups.
4. Volunteerism and Charity: Americans are known for their philanthropy and willingness to help others. Charitable giving, even among those with limited means, is a testament to the spirit of compassion and generosity. Individuals from all walks of life volunteer, supporting causes and positively impacting their communities. I have seen children from extremely financially limited families donate their winter clothes towards winter coat drives at their school. A janitor in the school where we were conducting the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Annual subsidized book fair donated $60 so that children could buy books. He said, "Now that I am in a better financial situation, I want to help children get books, which were not accessible to me due to poverty in my childhood." People from the lowest salary range make automatic deductions forcharity.
5. Acceptance: American society embraces diversity and exhibits a remarkable capacity for acceptance. The adoption of children from different backgrounds, fostering care, and the ease with which individuals from varied races and cultures are integrated into families exemplify the inclusive nature of American values. Widowed and divorced people, even those with children, get remarried relatively easily with no social stigma.
6. Well-rounded Education: Education in the United States emphasizes holistic development, promoting not only academic excellence but also the exploration of artistic, athletic, and volunteering pursuits. American values recognize the importance of a comprehensive education that nurtures diverse talents and interests.
There are many other values like privacy, directness in speech, etc.
Indian Values: With its deep-rooted philosophies and spiritual traditions, India holds a distinct set of values that foster interconnectedness and collective well-being. Let us explore some prominent Indian values and their practical applications.
1. Satya (Truthfulness): Indian culture emphasizes the importance of truthfulness in our interactions with others and our self-reflection. By aligning our thoughts, words, and actions with truth, we establish harmony within ourselves and the world.
2. Brahmacharya (Self-control): Self-control over the sensory organs and intelligent engagement with the world form the essence of Brahmacharya. This value encourages individuals to master their senses and maintain a balanced relationship with the external world, preventing impulsive reactions and fostering inner harmony.
3. Ahimsa (Non-violence): Ahimsa, the principle of non-violence, extends beyond refraining from physical harm. It encompasses compassion, love, and kindness towards all living beings, fostering a sense of interconnectedness and peaceful coexistence.
4. Duty and Sacrifice: Indian culture emphasizes fulfilling duties as a fundamental aspect of leading a righteous life. Sacrificing personal desires for the betterment of the family and society underscores the importance of collective welfare over individual interests.
5. Spiritual Connectedness: Indian values instill a sense of spirituality in all aspects of life. Recognizing the divinity in every life form and the interconnectedness of all existence inspires reverence for nature, environmental conservation, and a holistic view of the world. The principle of milking nature, not slaughtering it, is ingrained in all Indians. There are many other well-known values like the sanctity of books, the spiritual significance of food, the exalted status of teachers (Guru), hospitality to unannounced guests, etc.
The Americans of Indian origin who are born and raised in the USA have the unique opportunity to blend their ancestral inheritance of the universal Indian outlook with the modern American values they grow up with. Similarly, the immigrant Indians can realize that it is easier to practice their ancestral values in this country due to the relative life of ease, compared to the struggles for daily subsistence before they came here. They should also appreciate American values, given that those form the basis of the opportunity they have obtained to succeed in America.
Indian philosophies advocate that every being has divinity in it. Further, every lifeform is characterized by constant action at the gross or microcellular level. These actions can be intentional or preset by nature. As human beings, we can consciously control most of our actions. By assessing any deliberate actions against the litmus test of the values and considering the question,"Would the divine me agree to do this?" we can navigate potential conflicts and promote values that resonate with our inner selves.
By striving for harmony between Indian and American values, we can contribute to the well-being of ourselves and those around us, fostering a society that cherishes diversity, embraces compassion, and promotes the greater good. (GP/NJ)
Mandar A. Pattekar MD, a retired physician, is a community organizer and volunteer Hindu spiritual care provider. Alongside his wife Mugdha, he has volunteered last 15 years at an underprivileged school in Peoria IL, offering tutoring, reading support, and organizing food and educational drives. His active involvement with Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA reflects his admiration for its principles of social harmony and Universal Brotherhood.