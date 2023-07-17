Harmonizing Indian and American Values: Finding Common Ground

By Mandar and Mugdha Pattekar

This year I will be completing three decades of residing in this country. I came to the United States from India to advance my education and later decided to settle here. Occasionally, I pondered the question, 'Who am I?' This was not the Upanishadic question but geopolitical identity. This introspection about one's identity and the clash of values between cultures is common to all immigrants, sometimes causing inter-generational strife within families. In this article, I have explored the core values that define both cultures and discuss the potential for convergence.

American Values: The American ethos is founded upon the principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. While ';Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' forms the bedrock, let us delve deeper into how these values manifest in daily life.

1. Individualism: Americans celebrate individuality, acknowledging the uniqueness and significance of each person. The freedom of expression is cherished, allowing individuals to pursue their passions, advocate for their beliefs, and engage in unconventional forms of self-expression. Some students take time off from school to travel for pleasure or service. People stand on street corners with boards declaring their preferred causes. Pro-life people can protest right across women's health clinics. People put placards in front of their houses supporting or decrying various causes. In popular culture, this ethos is exemplified by characters such as Atticus Finch from the book, "To Kill a Mockingbird" who stood up for justice against societal norms.

2. Independence and Self-reliance: Self-reliance and personal freedom are highly prized in American society. From an early age, this emphasis on autonomy extends to various aspects of life, such as leaving the parental home at eighteen, financing one's education, and making independent life choices. Many Americans fund their weddings without family support. Similarly, after the children have moved out of the family home, the parents also can live their own life. Seniors live independently in their single-family homes or retirement homes. They can live with people their age and have activities that are fun for them. They are not dependent on their children. Families support each other when needed, including getting together for important events.

3. Equality: American values are rooted in the principle that all individuals are created equal. This notion of equality permeates society, emphasizing equal treatment, opportunities, and legal rights for all. While the reality may fall short at times, there is a continuous push to address historical injustices and ensure equal treatment for marginalized groups.

4. Volunteerism and Charity: Americans are known for their philanthropy and willingness to help others. Charitable giving, even among those with limited means, is a testament to the spirit of compassion and generosity. Individuals from all walks of life volunteer, supporting causes and positively impacting their communities. I have seen children from extremely financially limited families donate their winter clothes towards winter coat drives at their school. A janitor in the school where we were conducting the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Annual subsidized book fair donated $60 so that children could buy books. He said, "Now that I am in a better financial situation, I want to help children get books, which were not accessible to me due to poverty in my childhood." People from the lowest salary range make automatic deductions forcharity.