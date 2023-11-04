67K lights to illuminate Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to install over 67,000 streetlights at the Maha Kumbh 2025 township where crores of pilgrims are expected to stay.

It may be noted that the government has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for Maha Kumbh.

Out of the total allocations, around Rs 400 crore is likely to be spent on power supply and installations alone, officials said, Round-the-clock power supply would also be ensured to the site.

This allocation is almost double that for the Kumbh Mela held in 2018-19 when the government had spent Rs 192 crore to light up the site.

According to the government spokesman, out of the 67,000 streetlights, 2,000 are likely to be solar hybrid streetlights that will be installed at major ghats and junctions in the fair area.

Moreover, 109 DG sets will be installed to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in the entire mela area. As many as 15 ring main units (RMUs) of 11 kV will also be installed so that in case of sudden interruption of power supply, power can be obtained immediately through another source. These RMUs will be installed after every six substations.