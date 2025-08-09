India’s First Gay Magazine, Bombay Dost: A Revolutionary Voice of Hope for the LGBTQ Community in the 1990s

In 1994, Kavi, Rangayan, and Abbasi co-founded The Humsafar Trust, a Mumbai-based NGO that advocates for the rights of the LGBTQ community. The trust also took on the responsibility of publishing the magazine's newsletter. Humsafar Trust is one of the oldest gay organisations of India.

The first issue of Bombay Dost was a 16-page publication that served as a manual for gay men offering guidance on how to live freely, confidently, and without fear. The magazine initially focused on topics such as queer politics, sexuality, HIV/AIDS, and the day-to-day challenges faced by gay men in Indian society. The magazine, subtly packed in brown paper and sold for just ₹16, faced distribution challenges. After running for nearly a decade, Bombay Dost ceased publication in 2002.

Bombay Dost became India’s first LGBTQ magazine, selling around 650 copies in its early days. It was discreetly distributed locally with the help of street vendors. The magazine became the voice of the minority community and served as a platform to highlight issues often ignored by the mainstream media.

Its authenticity soon earned it popularity beyond India. Founder Ashok Kavi received letters not only from across the country but also from nations such as Iran, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Dubai. At its peak, the editors were receiving around 3,000 letters from readers every week.

The Khush Khat (“Happy Letters”) section became widely known for enabling readers to exchange correspondence and arrange meetings. Demand for Bombay Dost grew so much that it was sought after in Pakistan, the Central Asian Republics, and other regions.