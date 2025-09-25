India’s Fake Weddings Boom: No Bride, No Groom, Just the Band, Baaja, Baarat

This new social experiment has gained traction among young people, especially Gen Z. Young Indians are reimagining ritual as amusement, enjoying the nostalgia without feeling obligated. Gen Z is claiming the music, food, and chaos of a wedding on their own terms, forgoing the cultural weight and redefining the celebration. One can say that these fake weddings are a form of content festivals for influencers and creators as every lehenga twirl, confetti shot and dhol beat contributes to likes on social media.

These weddings counter the fatigue of a real wedding, which can drain one emotionally and financially. One can simply enjoy the glamorous celebrations without worrying about decorations, guest lists, dowries, or finances. They also boost the business of venues and vendors like decorators, caterers, and entertainers, who continue to profit even after the wedding season officially ends.

This aesthetic celebration has been embraced by Gen Z quite readily. They look for experiences that can be captured and shared on their socials, and a cinematic shaadi backdrop sounds like a perfect frame where an actual couple is not needed. The essence of a fake wedding lies in attending a massive celebration where one dresses up, enjoys and creates content. It is a kind of low-commitment socializing that gives a sense of belonging without the burden of a family for the young people who live far from home.



