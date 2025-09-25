India’s Fake Weddings Boom: No Bride, No Groom, Just the Band, Baaja, Baarat

Fake weddings in metros recreate shaadi vibes without a real couple.
Gen Z loves them for nostalgia, fun, and content without family drama.
Organisers earn big profits; venues and vendors benefit off-season.
These days, cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are witnessing events that resemble an Indian wedding, complete with dhols, mehendi stalls, baraat, staged varmala, sangeet choreography, and lots of food. These are termed “Fake Weddings” as they carry all the vibe and celebration of an Indian wedding but without a bride or groom actually tying the knot. They have gained popularity as a form of nostalgia and spectacle, offering the feel of a shaadi (wedding) night without the burden of family politics or creating a hole in one’s pocket.
It is like a movie set solely designed around the concept of a “big fat Indian wedding.” The visitors come dressed in festive attire, getting a chance to wear lehengas and sherwanis, which otherwise are rarely used. They are welcomed with dhols and music, along with marriage processions featuring horses and palanquins. All of this makes for a perfect reel setup, complete with choreographed dances, photo booths, confetti showers, and flower showers.
This new social experiment has gained traction among young people, especially Gen Z. Young Indians are reimagining ritual as amusement, enjoying the nostalgia without feeling obligated. Gen Z is claiming the music, food, and chaos of a wedding on their own terms, forgoing the cultural weight and redefining the celebration. One can say that these fake weddings are a form of content festivals for influencers and creators as every lehenga twirl, confetti shot and dhol beat contributes to likes on social media.
These weddings counter the fatigue of a real wedding, which can drain one emotionally and financially. One can simply enjoy the glamorous celebrations without worrying about decorations, guest lists, dowries, or finances. They also boost the business of venues and vendors like decorators, caterers, and entertainers, who continue to profit even after the wedding season officially ends.
This aesthetic celebration has been embraced by Gen Z quite readily. They look for experiences that can be captured and shared on their socials, and a cinematic shaadi backdrop sounds like a perfect frame where an actual couple is not needed. The essence of a fake wedding lies in attending a massive celebration where one dresses up, enjoys and creates content. It is a kind of low-commitment socializing that gives a sense of belonging without the burden of a family for the young people who live far from home.
Fake weddings serve as a clever business strategy for organisers while also being a creative concept. Guests pay to attend the celebration by purchasing tickets, which generates significant revenue, especially when the guest list reaches 1,000 or 2,000 in a single night. The parties can generate up to ₹25 lakhs when priced at ₹2,500 per person and can reach as much as ₹1 crore when tickets are ₹5,000.
The costs are high, including venue rentals, hiring DJs and dancers, decoration, and catering. However, many vendors lower prices during the off-season, allowing organisers to keep expenses in check. The same applies to venues and service providers, as this ensures steady bookings and makes profits appealing.
Fake weddings have their own benefits, as they provide access to the experience of a big fat wedding without the hassle of planning one. They also provide a vibrant, safe space for young people to socialise, with less judgment than a typical family gathering. They are a complete package of fun, finance, and content.
The concept has its share of criticism, with arguments pointing to the lowering of sacred rituals into mere spectacle. There are also environmental concerns such as single-use waste, décor, and catering. Another valid concern is the risk of crowding, theft, and rowdy behaviour that can come with a ticketed public, as no one knows what kind of people will attend. The older generation might find the entire setup offensive and disrespectful.
Fake weddings are a blend of tradition and fun, creating an enjoyable, shareable, and low-stakes event. There may be questions about stripping the essence of culture and ritual for vibes, but they can benefit everyone when viewed from a broader perspective. [Rh/SY]
