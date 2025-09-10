Gen Z vs Millennials: Career Trends & Shifts in 2025

As we navigate the evolving world of work, Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping the traditional career paths. According to Deloitte Global’s 2025 Gen Z and millennial survey, only 6% of respondents prioritize reaching a leadership position. The survey data reinforces that Gen Z and millennials seek to balance the trifecta of money, meaning and well-being at work. These generations are driving key trends shaping the future of work in 2025.
The World Economic Forum’s January 2025 Future of Jobs Report echoes this shift. Transformative breakthroughs, particularly in generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) are reshaping the industry and tasks across all sectors. The report captures the perspective of over 1000 employers – representing more than 14 million workers across 22 industry clusters and 55 economies- providing unparalleled insights in the emerging jobs landscape.
In the changing landscape of work, this pragmatic generation is experimenting with side-gigs, soft-skill development, portfolio-careers and flexible work-models while grappling with rising cost of living along, increased mental health concerns and rapid adoption of GenAI in the workforce.
What Do Millennials and Gen Z Prioritize in the Workplace?
According to the key findings from the Deloitte’s 2025 survey millennials and Gen Zs are increasingly prioritising work-life balance over climbing the traditional corporate ladder. Both Gen Zs and millennials are aligned in upskilling (soft-skills, time management and industry-specific knowledge) as a strategy to build future-proof careers in a fast-evolving job market.
Rising Financial Insecurity Among Gen Zs and Millennials
Financial stress remains a major concern. The cost of living ranks as the top concern for both the generations with many reporting they are living from pay check to pay check. Amid rising inflation, housing costs, and economic uncertainty, a growing number of young professionals feel financially insecure about the future — even when employed full-time.
Work Ethics – GenZ vs Millennials
Work Ethics are a direct reflection of mindset and value system both of which are influenced by generational experiences. Each generation not only shapes but also builds upon the previous one. As Alexandria Argesta CEO, leadership development expert, and TEDx speaker, aptly stated:
“Each generation builds off of one another, and the importance of potential is to realise that age is a number and that we all are human, and we all want to become the best version of ourselves through our work”.
Millennials are characterized as competitive, civic minded and open to new ideas with a strong focus on achievement and personal growth. In contrast, Gen Z has a more global outlook and an entrepreneurial, progressive mindset. They prioritize purpose and mental well-being—often setting firm boundaries between work and personal life. While this can foster a healthier work-life balance, it sometimes poses challenges for managers who are more accustomed to traditional work structures.
Job-Hopping Trends: Are Gen Z More Likely to Switch Jobs Than Millennials?
A recent survey by Gateway Commercial Finance reveals a widening disconnect between Gen Z workers and employers with 47 % Gen Z professionals planning to quit within a year. Alarmingly, 30% have already ghosted an employer, underscoring the transactional nature of work relationships for many in this generation.
As per the Deloitte survey, while evaluating a potential employer, 54 % Gen Z and 53% millennials look for meaningful and purpose-driven work. They want to contribute to society while having a work-life balance.
Offer flexible continuous professional development
Gen Z and Millennials want to upskill themselves continuously and hence expect an in house training programme for career development.
Offer financial compensation for external learning opportunities and provide 1:1 mentorship.
Facilitate peer learning and knowledge sharing.
Takeaways for business leaders
To meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce, business leaders must foster a continuous learning and development – one that not only supports the individual's career growth but contributes collectively to the society.
Modern managerial roles should shift towards mentorship, cultivating empathy, providing support and promoting a work life balance.
Millennials and Gen Z have significantly changed the workforce expectations. They are ambitious, purpose driven and seek more than a job. They thrive on challenges, inspiration and a meaningful motivation. They value flexibility, innovation, and authenticity, and they’re unlikely to thrive in traditional, rigid work environments.
It is therefore essential that business leaders and organisations adapt, creating a positive environment that stays true to the core values of this generation. By doing so, businesses not only attract and retain top talent but also future-proof their workplaces for long-term success.
(NS)
