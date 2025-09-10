Gen Z vs Millennials: Career Trends & Shifts in 2025

As we navigate the evolving world of work, Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping the traditional career paths. According to Deloitte Global’s 2025 Gen Z and millennial survey, only 6% of respondents prioritize reaching a leadership position. The survey data reinforces that Gen Z and millennials seek to balance the trifecta of money, meaning and well-being at work. These generations are driving key trends shaping the future of work in 2025.

The World Economic Forum’s January 2025 Future of Jobs Report echoes this shift. Transformative breakthroughs, particularly in generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) are reshaping the industry and tasks across all sectors. The report captures the perspective of over 1000 employers – representing more than 14 million workers across 22 industry clusters and 55 economies- providing unparalleled insights in the emerging jobs landscape.

In the changing landscape of work, this pragmatic generation is experimenting with side-gigs, soft-skill development, portfolio-careers and flexible work-models while grappling with rising cost of living along, increased mental health concerns and rapid adoption of GenAI in the workforce.

What Do Millennials and Gen Z Prioritize in the Workplace?

According to the key findings from the Deloitte’s 2025 survey millennials and Gen Zs are increasingly prioritising work-life balance over climbing the traditional corporate ladder. Both Gen Zs and millennials are aligned in upskilling (soft-skills, time management and industry-specific knowledge) as a strategy to build future-proof careers in a fast-evolving job market.



Rising Financial Insecurity Among Gen Zs and Millennials

Financial stress remains a major concern. The cost of living ranks as the top concern for both the generations with many reporting they are living from pay check to pay check. Amid rising inflation, housing costs, and economic uncertainty, a growing number of young professionals feel financially insecure about the future — even when employed full-time.

Work Ethics – GenZ vs Millennials

Work Ethics are a direct reflection of mindset and value system both of which are influenced by generational experiences. Each generation not only shapes but also builds upon the previous one. As Alexandria Argesta CEO, leadership development expert, and TEDx speaker, aptly stated:

“Each generation builds off of one another, and the importance of potential is to realise that age is a number and that we all are human, and we all want to become the best version of ourselves through our work”.

Millennials are characterized as competitive, civic minded and open to new ideas with a strong focus on achievement and personal growth. In contrast, Gen Z has a more global outlook and an entrepreneurial, progressive mindset. They prioritize purpose and mental well-being—often setting firm boundaries between work and personal life. While this can foster a healthier work-life balance, it sometimes poses challenges for managers who are more accustomed to traditional work structures.