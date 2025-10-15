Indian Railways Issues Safety Advisory for Diwali: Ban on Flammable Items on Trains

Ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways have prohibited passengers from carrying six major items.
These items include firecrackers, kerosene oil, gas cylinders, stoves, matchboxes, or cigarettes
Major stations like New Delhi, Bandra Terminus, Udhna, and Surat have new holding areas to manage crowd
As millions of travelers prepare to return home this Diwali, Indian Railways issues safety advisory to ensure passenger safety and prevent accidents during the festive rush. With trains expected to operate at full capacity, passengers have been asked not to carry six specific items onboard: firecrackers, kerosene oil, gas cylinders, stoves, matchboxes, and cigarettes. These items are highly flammable, and even a small spark in a moving train could result in serious accidents.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway staff have been instructed to enforce these rules strictly. Passengers found carrying prohibited items may face legal action under Section 164 of the Indian Railways Act, which includes penalties of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.
To manage the festive crowds and reduce congestion, Indian Railways has constructed permanent holding areas at major stations such as New Delhi, Bandra Terminus, Udhna, and Surat. These facilities aim to streamline passenger movement, ease boarding, and minimize overcrowding on platforms during peak travel periods. The Railways has also urged passengers to follow general safety measures:
Report suspicious items or behavior: Alert RPF/GRP personnel or railway staff if you spot firecrackers, flammable items, or anything unusual.
Keep valuables close: Avoid stowing important belongings in lower racks, especially in crowded coaches.
Travel light and use digital payments: Reduce baggage hassle and limit carrying cash.
Accompany children and vulnerable travelers: Ensure minors and elderly passengers are supervised.
Follow announcements and staff instructions: Safety instructions help maintain order and prevent accidents.
Passengers are advised to audit their luggage a day before departure to ensure no banned items are accidentally packed. Fuel, gas stoves, or cooking items should be arranged at the destination rather than carried on trains. Arriving early at stations and using holding areas can help complete security and ticketing checks smoothly. Travelers should stay alert during the journey and report any unusual smells, smoke, or hazards immediately to railway staff.
During Diwali, railway stations are crowded with families carrying sweets, gifts, and clothes — all of which are permitted. However, carrying firecrackers, stoves, gas cylinders, or other flammable items can jeopardize the safety of everyone on board. Every year, RPF conducts special inspections to prevent accidents and enforce regulations.
By following these safety guidelines, passengers can enjoy a worry-free journey while celebrating the festive season safely. [Rh/Eth/VP]
Suggested Reading: