Indian Railways Issues Safety Advisory for Diwali: Ban on Flammable Items on Trains

As millions of travelers prepare to return home this Diwali, Indian Railways issues safety advisory to ensure passenger safety and prevent accidents during the festive rush. With trains expected to operate at full capacity, passengers have been asked not to carry six specific items onboard: firecrackers, kerosene oil, gas cylinders, stoves, matchboxes, and cigarettes. These items are highly flammable, and even a small spark in a moving train could result in serious accidents.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway staff have been instructed to enforce these rules strictly. Passengers found carrying prohibited items may face legal action under Section 164 of the Indian Railways Act, which includes penalties of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.