Indian Mission in New York hosts Diwali Celebration to Honour Visiting Parliamentary Delegation

New York, Oct 10: In a vibrant display of Indian culture and diplomacy, Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, hosted a Diwali celebration in New York. The event was organized to mark the visit of a 12-member Indian Parliamentary delegation, and was attended by several UN Permanent Representatives, senior UN officials, and close friends of India.

The celebration also marked the conclusion of India’s campaign for its candidature to the UN Human Rights Council.

"Our desire in serving as a member of the UN HRC is rooted in the belief that its membership gives us a unique opportunity, but more importantly, a responsibility to work towards the advancement of human rights. We believe that with dialogue, cooperation, and constructive collaboration among member states, we can contribute to promoting and protecting human rights," Harish posted on X.

Welcoming the members of the Indian Parliamentary delegation, Ambassador Harish said, "Permanent Mission of India to the UN would gain a lot from their perspectives, experiences, and leadership."

The 12-member Indian Parliamentary delegation included Poonamben Maadam, PP Chaudhary, Brijesh Chowta,Vivek Tankha, S. Phangnon Konyak, Medha Kulkarni, Rajeev Rai, N K Premachandran, Bharat Mathukumilli, Nishikant Dubey, Vamsi Gaddam, and Ujjwal Nikam.

During the visit, the Indian Parliamentary delegation also met with the Permanent Representative of France, Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont.

Both sides discussed diverse facets of close cooperation between India and France in the UN, including a range of issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore ,the delegation interacted with the UN Director of Crisis Group Richard Gowan and his team.