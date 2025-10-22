Shimla ‘Pathar Mela’: An Ancient Tradition where Blood Becomes Sacred

An annual tradition has its roots in a village called Dhami, approximately 30 kilometers from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, known as the “Pathar Mela” or “Festival of Stones.” This age-old custom involves two groups who throw stones at each other. It is observed every year on the day after Diwali. The stone-pelting contest continues until an individual gets injured, whose blood is considered sacred and applied as a tilak to the idol of Goddess Bhadrakali. This marks the successful completion of the ritual, symbolizing divine approval.

The Pathar Mela has its history dating back to the 18th century. It is said that there was a practice of human sacrifice as a way to appease the goddess of the region. These cruel sacrifices disturbed one of the queens of the Dhami royal family, who then proposed stone-pelting as an alternative. The idea was to use the blood from minor injuries as an offering to the goddess rather than a whole human life. The custom serves as a reminder of the evolution of cultural rituals over time, highlighting the cultural practices of the area from ancient times. It reinforced shared traditions and the collective identity of the people, incorporating a sense of belonging and unity among the community.