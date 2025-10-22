Shimla ‘Pathar Mela’: An Ancient Tradition where Blood Becomes Sacred

Pathar Mela is an annual stone-pelting festival held in Dhami, near Shimla, the day after Diwali.
The ritual began in the 18th century as an alternative to human sacrifice to honor Goddess Bhadrakali.
The festival preserves local culture, attracts spectators, and supports Dhami’s community and economy.
An annual tradition has its roots in a village called Dhami, approximately 30 kilometers from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, known as the “Pathar Mela” or “Festival of Stones.” This age-old custom involves two groups who throw stones at each other. It is observed every year on the day after Diwali. The stone-pelting contest continues until an individual gets injured, whose blood is considered sacred and applied as a tilak to the idol of Goddess Bhadrakali. This marks the successful completion of the ritual, symbolizing divine approval.
The Pathar Mela has its history dating back to the 18th century. It is said that there was a practice of human sacrifice as a way to appease the goddess of the region. These cruel sacrifices disturbed one of the queens of the Dhami royal family, who then proposed stone-pelting as an alternative. The idea was to use the blood from minor injuries as an offering to the goddess rather than a whole human life. The custom serves as a reminder of the evolution of cultural rituals over time, highlighting the cultural practices of the area from ancient times. It reinforced shared traditions and the collective identity of the people, incorporating a sense of belonging and unity among the community.
The Pathar Mela marks its beginning at the local temple, from where a procession is led by the royal family. The participants of the custom are called “Khoond.” Although the ceremony is exclusive to the Khoond and royal family members, it attracts many spectators from neighbouring villages to witness the unique tradition. The event takes place in a structured manner, with close monitoring by local authorities to ensure safety and maintain the purity of the tradition.
Pathar Mela continues to reflect the rich cultural landscape of Dhami in modern times. The tradition contributes to the local economy of the area through fairs and exhibitions, which showcase the preservation of this unique tradition. The custom has been adapted to fit the modern scenario, which helps manage the safety of both participants and spectators.
The “Pathar Mela” shows how one can still celebrate cultural traditions while retaining their core values, even though the custom has evolved over time. It highlights the importance of faith and community in shaping the cultural fabric of a region. The unique tradition gives a glimpse into Himachal’s cultural heritage and stories that blend history, faith, and community with a display of devotion and unity. [Rh/SY]
