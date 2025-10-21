Trump Extends Wishes on Diwali, Calls it a 'Timeless Reminder of Light’s Victory Over Darkness'

Washington, Oct 20: US President Donald Trump has extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali, calling it a "timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness".

In a presidential message, Trump wrote: “Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the Festival of Lights.”

“For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” the statement added.

Trump’s message follows Diwali wishes from leading members of his administration, along with prominent lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Monday extended Diwali greetings to people across the world, calling it a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

“Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. A very Happy Diwali to all,” Patel said in a post on X.