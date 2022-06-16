Tejashwi criticizes Centres Agnipath program

As the Army aspirants' protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme entered the second day in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the Centre has introduced the MGNREGA scheme in the defense forces.

"The Narendra Modi government has promised jobs to 80 crore youth of the country till 2022. After many years, this government has come up with recruitment in defense forces on a contractual basis. This is a kind of MGNREGA scheme introduced in the defense forces. This is the pathetic outcome of promises of a government having massive victory in previous elections," Tejashwi said on his official Twitter handle.

He also shared a news article on PM Modi's promise of providing 80 crore jobs by 2022.

Arvind Kumar Singh, the state spokesperson of BJP said: "The Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to launch the Agnipath scheme in the country. It will give a boost to the defense forces and also make positive changes to make it stronger. The youth will get attractive salary packages and rigorous training. After the completion of tenure of four years, they will get certificates which help in searching for new jobs in future."

Meanwhile, the protest continues on the second day in several districts of Bihar against the Agnipath scheme of center.

The protesters blocked Patna-New Delhi's main train route in Buxar and Bhojpur districts. The agitating students had gathered in large numbers in Arrah and Buxar railway stations and damaged the railway properties.

They pelted stones on the offices and platforms of these two stations leading to complete chaos. Several trains were stopped at Bihta, Bihiya, Dumraon, Raghunathpur, Chausa, and other railway stations.

Similar protests were also seen in Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada, Gaya, Jahanabad, Chapra, Munger, Saharsa, and other districts.

The agitators mainly targeted railway stations and trains in these districts. (AA/IANS)