Indian Navy evacuates Iranian Navy officer after a distress call

An Indian Navy ALH helicopter was despatched to help an Iranian Navy officer who had suffered a heart attack on a ship sailing off Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.
An Indian Navy ALH helicopter was despatched to help an Iranian Navy officer who had suffered a heart attack on a ship sailing off Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

At around 8.30 a.m., the Iranian Navy requested the medical evacuation of its Navy officer who had suffered a cardiac arrest on board IRI Ship Makaran, off the Mumbai coast.

The Indian Navy helicopter from INS Shikra flew to the vessel and evacuated the patient along with two attendants.

They were directly airlifted to the Navy hospital, INHS Asvini by 9.50 a.m., in less than 90 minutes, and the officer was admitted for treatment. (KB/IANS)

