BSF celebrates its 58th Foundation Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on Thursday. According to data, the para-military force seized more than 26,000 kilograms of drugs from the border areas till October 31 this year.

Large caches of arms and ammunition have also been seized this year. The BSF guards the 6386.36 km borders that the country shares with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

According to information, apart from infiltration at these borders, the force has been launching continuous campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs and weapons in the border areas.

A huge amount of narcotics, weapons, fake notes and ammunition has been seized. The BSF seized 26,469.943 kg of drugs till October end, which includes 518.272 kg on the Western Front and 25,951.671 kg on the Eastern Front.

Fake notes with a face value of Rs 20,33,200 have also been seized from the border. Apart from this, 72 different types of arms and 2441 types of ammunition have been recovered by the BSF.