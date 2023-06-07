India-SL Defence Seminar & Exhibition to strengthen bilateral ties

The first ever India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition to promote cooperation and collaboration between the two neighbouring countries in an effort to strengthen bilateral defence ties started here on Wednesday.



Organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, the event would witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka, Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force.



"State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon will be the Chief Guest and other senior officials from Sri Lanka including Secretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Commanders will grace the event," the High Commission said in a statement.



"The grand event includes a Seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit of a wide variety of defence products.